Matt Brown vs Court McGee booked for UFC Fight Night 225

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues to give us exciting new match bookings week by week, and this one is no different, as The Ultimate Fighter 7 contestant Matt Brown is slated to face The Ultimate Fighter 11 winner Court McGee at UFC Fight Night 225.

UFC Fight Night 225 is to go down on May 13, 2023, live from a to-be-determined venue and location.

As it currently sits, UFC Fight Night 225 has three bouts scheduled thus far.

The first of these match ups was announced about a week ago, a light-heavyweight affair between no. 5 ranked Anthony Smith and no. 7 ranked Johnny Walker. Then the UFC recently added a women’s bantamweight clash between Jessica-Rose Clark and Tainara Lisboa, and now of course Brown versus McGee at 170 lbs.

Matt Brown went 2-1 on his season of The Ultimate Fighter, securing both victories via knockout and only losing to eventual season champion Amir Sadollah, while McGee went 3-1 on the show with two submission victories en route to winning his season.

Both of these men have had a bit of a rocky road along the way, but both have also had incredible success through their careers.

Matt Brown defeated eventual multi-time Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima (TKO) before even joining the UFC roster.

Since joining the UFC roster, he became the first man to ever defeat Stephen Thompson (UD), who went on to fight for a UFC championship not once, but twice following, and he also boasts wins over the likes of Mike Swick (KO), Mike Pyle (KO), Erick Silva (TKO), Tim Means (guillotine choke), Diego Sanchez (KO), and Dhiego Lima (KO), which made him 2-0 against the Lima brothers with both victories coming via knockout.

Then we have Court McGee, who came to the UFC with a record of 11-1, only losing to UFC veteran Jeremy Horn in that time.

McGee initially went 5-2 through his first seven octagon appearances, one of those wins coming over future UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (SD), and one coming over longtime veteran Josh Neer (UD). He also defeated Claudio Silva (UD) recently, who was 5-1 in the UFC at the time of their encounter, and he’s gone 2-1 over his last three.

Who walks away from this welterweight clash the victor, Matt Brown or Court McGee?

