Matt Brown Ends Two-Year Layoff, Will Return At UFC 245

“The Immortal” Matt Brown is back. The longtime UFC veteran will end a two-year layoff to fight at UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV).

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported this weekend that Brown is set to take on Ben Saunders at the December show. UFC 245 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14. Already scheduled for the card is a women’s bantamweight title clash between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie.

The 38-year-old Brown last competed back in November of 2017. He knocked out Diego Sanchez at UFC Norfolk with an elbow in the third round. The victory ended a three-fight losing streak in which Brown was finished in each of those defeats. Now, Brown hopes to pick up his first win streak since 2014.

He’ll take on Saunders, a man in desperate need of a victory as he currently rides a three-fight losing streak in which he has been finished in each of those contests. His last outing resulted in a second-round TKO loss to Takashi Sato in April from Florida. A win over a legendary name like Brown would be quite the confidence booster for the 36-year-old veteran.

What do you think about Brown making his return at UFC 245 after two years?