Surging lightweight contender and recent headliner, Mateusz Gamrot may be in line for a quickfire turnaround in needs be in two week’s time, with promotional CEO, Dana White confirming the Pole as the official backup fighter for UFC 294’s lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev, and Charles Oliveira.

Gamrot, who currently holds the number six rank in the official lightweight rankings, most recently headlined UFC Vegas 79 at the end of last month, landing a second round TKO victory over fellow contender, Rafael Fiziev, who suffered an ACL tear during their clash.

The victory came as former two-weight KSW champion, Mateusz Gamrot’s sixth victory in his last seven Octagon walks, having previously landed a close decision win over Jalin Turner back in March of this year at UFC 295 in a short-notice turnaround.

Mateusz Gamrot confirmed as backup fighter at UFC 294

And according to UFC leader, White, American Top Team staple, Gamrot will be in line for a quickfire return later this month at UFC 294 if required, confirming the Polish lightweight as the official backup fighter to Makhachev’s lightweight title defense against former champion, Oliveira.

First sharing the Octagon a year ago in the main event of UFC 280 back in October, Makhachev snapped the stunning 12-fight winning streak of Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira with a second round arm-triangle submission win in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Successfully defending the lightweight title back in February in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia – Makhachev landed a close decision win over featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

As for Oliveira, the Chute Boxe MMA staple has since returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 289 back in June – landing a first round ground strikes TKO win over the surging Beneil Dariush in a first victory in Canada for him.

