Jorge Masvidal Launched Major Campaign To Fight Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz’s Octagon return is on hold.

Initially, it was announced that the fan-favorite would be making his return to the Octagon at UFC 230. Diaz was to fight Dustin Poirier in the pay-per-view’s (PPV) co-main event. There was a big push from fans to try and implement a 165-pound title to boost it to the headliner.

However, UFC President Dana White shot that idea down immediately. Once the UFC figured out its issues with the UFC 230 main event, announcing Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for the heavyweight title, UFC 230 took another hit.

It was announced Poirier suffered a hip injury and would be forced off the card. Diaz, reluctant to take a replacement opponent, opted to pull from the event as well. Had he decided to fight, however, he would’ve had plenty of willing dance partners to step in.

One of those being 170-pound fighter Jorge Masvidal. During an interview on BJPenn.com Radio, “Gamebred” revealed that he really wanted to fight Diaz at Madison Square Garden (via MMA Mania):

“I really wanted that fight,” Masvidal said. “I think I would’ve matched up very well, I would’ve put the money on me. I’ve got a lot of respect for Nate and Nick. “Mainly because of their will. They don’t have the biggest skill set in the game but they probably got some of the most heart in the game.”

Masvidal hasn’t fought in almost a year. His last outing was a unanimous decision loss to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The 33-year-old former street fighter is ready to get back into the Octagon now, however, and he’s looking for a ranked opponent.