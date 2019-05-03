Massive Knee KO Highlights Today’s ONE: For Honor

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Friday, May 3, 2019), the latest ONE Championship event went down with ONE: For Honor from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia. A huge knee KO highlighted the event.

Lightweight Thanh Le met Yusup Saadulaev. The fight ended in shockingly quick fashion when Le made an amazing turnaround in the second round. He was taken down and beaten on for much of the first round. But in the second, Le was able to end it with a huge KO just 12 seconds into the round.

Saadulaev went for another takedown, and this time Le was ready for it. He caught his lunging opponent with a perfectly-timed knee that immediately shut Saadulaev’s lights out for a beautiful KO as a result.

Watch it courtesy of ONE right here: