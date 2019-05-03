7 Things You Might See At ONE: FOR HONOR

Spread the word!













ONE: FOR HONOR is the next ONE Championship event on tap, and it takes place Friday, 3 May from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Jakarta has long been a go-to destination for ONE Championship. We’ve seen some very memorable moments in the promotion’s history at the venue, and the upcoming card could deliver even more.



When pondering some of the possibilities, the following seven potential happenings will only add to the list of signature moments in Jakarta.



A New Flyweight Muay Thai Champion?



In the main event, Thai legend and reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will put his title on the line against the young, up-and-coming Jonathan Haggerty. Most expect Gaiyanghadao to defend his title successfully, but Haggerty is brimming with self-confidence.



“I’ve got the youth, I’ve got the hunger – and you could say the skill. It’s all about fitness as well. I’ve got the age and gas tank on my side,” asserts Haggerty, per ONE. “I’ve got 15 fights, but my fight IQ is amazing, and I’m coming for the stoppage.”



If Haggerty can pull off the upset, it will be among the biggest in combat sports this year.



Another Dominant Victory For Sam-A?



What’s more likely to happen in the main event is a dominant win by the champion. Sam-A hasn’t even looked to be challenged thus far in his ONE Championship run, and his massive edge in experience over Haggerty doesn’t appear to bode well for the challenger.



Contests aren’t won on paper or with reputation, so we’ll soon find out if Sam-A will retain his title.



A New Welterweight Title Challenger?



When ONE Championship newcomer Yushin Okami and Kiamrian Abbasov climb into the ring for the co-main event, there will be a ton on the line. The winner will have a great chance to challenge Zebaztian Kadestam for his ONE Welterweight World Title soon.



Okami has a storied history with a variety of martial arts organizations. He’s competed against some of the true legends of mixed martial arts like Anderson Silva and more, but he’s facing a young and hungry contender in Abbasov.



After his win over Agilan Thani, Abbasov was seemingly as close as ever to challenge for a title. You’d have to think that with a win over Okami, Abbasov would have the requisite resume to face Kadestam before the end of the year.



The Return To Prominence Of A Former ONE Champion?



Marat Gafurov was once one of the most-feared champions in the promotion. His strength, grappling and submission game made him elite in the featherweight division. However, he lost his title in 2017 when he was knocked out with a sensational right hand from Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen.



Gafurov would rebound with a victory, but ultimately suffer another KO loss in his next bout against Koyomi Matsushima. It’ll be more than seven months since the defeat, and Gafurov has his sights set on regaining his title–this year.



“I don’t feel any pressure. I think I can beat this guy [Tetsuya Yamada]. What I really want is to enter into the cage and prove that my losses were a fluke,” Gafurov told ONE. “I hope that if I keep on winning the next several bouts, that by the end of this year I could challenge the world champion. I hope Martin [Nguyen] can keep the belt until I get a chance to challenge him and take it away from him.”



A New Featherweight Title Challenger Emerges



Yamada is the man standing in Gafurov’s way, and he will not go quietly. He has an impressive 26-6-2 record and some solid stand-up skills. That has been the bug-a-boo for Gafurov in the past, but it’s been a while since Yamada won a match with his striking on the feet.



Because almost no one comes out on top in a grappling battle with Gafurov, Yamada might be well served to keep the action standing in Jakarta.



A New Indonesian Hero?



Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol is already beloved in her native Indonesia, but if the hardworking atomweight can power her way to a title opportunity, the level of support and notoriety she enjoys in her country will grow exponentially.



Lumban Gaol faces Cambodia’s Nou Srey Pov on the ONE: FOR HONOR main card, so the former will have a choice spot during the event to showcase her skills in front of her adoring fans.



A New Star Emerges With A Fan-Friendly Style?



If there is one athlete you need to see in action in Jakarta–aside from the martial artists in the main and co-main events–it’s Thanh Le. To say he has a crowd-pleasing style is putting it mildly. With an array of powerful and active kicks that are boosted in impact by effective aggression, Le could steal the show if he wins by stoppage in Jakarta.



He’ll face Russia’s Yusup Saadulaev, who will almost certainly be looking to take Le down. If Le can dictate the identity of the match, look out, there might be some fireworks.

