Marlon Vera accuses ‘fat c*nt’ Petr Yan of rejecting UFC San Diego headliner against him

Streaking UFC bantamweight contender, Marlon Vera has blasted former undisputed and interim division titleholder, Petr Yan – accusing the Dudinka native of rejecting this weekend’s UFC San Diego headlining slot against him, labelling the former gold holder a “fat c*nt” in his attempt to delay the bout.

Currently, in the midst of an impressive three-fight winning run, Marlon Vera occupies the #5 rank in the official bantamweight pile, off the back of a one-sided unanimous decision success against Rob Font back in April. The bout earned both Vera and Font Fight of the Night honors.

As for Yan, the former undisputed champion attempts to snap a run of two consecutive losses to rival and current division pacesetter, Aljamain Sterling – failing to successfully unify the bantamweight crowns at UFC 273 back in April. The Russian technician returns at UFC 280 in October against the surging, Sean O’Malley in a high-profile Abu Dhabi, UAE showdown.

For Vera, the RUCA (stylised as RVCA) mainstay continues in his headlining form this weekend, taking main event status against former two-time division titleholder, Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego.

Marlon Vera claims the UFC initially offered him a fight with Petr Yan

However, Vera claims the promotion initially attempted to book him opposite Yan, before accusing the Dudinka striker of rejecting the San Diego showdown – in favor of an end-of-year matchup.

“Petr Yan, that fat c*nt, declined the fight, because he was eating pizza in Italy,” Marlon Vera told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “And he was like, “Oh, I don’t have time to make weight, I don’t have time to prepare”. If I’m that easy money, why don’t you say, ‘F*ck it, I’ll finish my slice and kick your ass”?”

“But, he declined the fight, he said he wants to fight in November, or October, so I was like, you ain’t that cool to wait for you, buddy,” Marlon Vera explained. “I want options, I wanna fight, I wanna make money. And they (the UFC) went, “Well, he declined, now we move – do you wanna fight Dominick Cruz?” I was like, “Sure, why not?” Why am I gonna lie? That’s not trash talking, that’s not beef between me and the Russian fat guy. He just didn’t have the time. He was on a little trip in Europe, good for him, dude.”

Prior to his April win over Font, Vera managed to stop former undisputed lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar with a third round front kick knockout back in November at Madison Square Garden, after avenging a prior defeat against Davey Grant.