Mark Hunt Blasts UFC & ‘Sellout’ Jeff Novitzky

Mark Hunt blasts the UFC, its President Dana White, and Jeff Novitzky yet again now that he’s no longer under contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

As a result of some issues, Hunt decided it was best to not sign a deal with the UFC. In a heavyweight bout on the main card of the UFC Adelaide event, the MMA veteran suffered a unanimous decision loss to Justin Willis.



While doing a recent interview, he went off regarding the promotion taking his love away from the fight game.

“They’ve actually taken my love for fighting away because of how they promote steroids and cheaters. How they’ve done it all,” Hunt told MMA UK recently. “They’ve pushed me out of the way, to be honest and that’s what’s taken my love for fighting away. It’s kind of sad because they should be promoting the guy that’s not cheating. Whereas they are promoting the cheaters of this sport, which is wrong. I actually thought Jeff Novitzky was a nice person but he’s just a sellout. You’re a sellout, bro. That’s the bottom line.”

Bellator MMA is always an option as they need to sign more heavyweight stars. RIZIN is a real possibility due to his history of fighting in Japan under the PRIDE FC banner back in the day. ONE is throwing around a lot of money right now.

Hunt then brought up issues involving newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. One of Jones’ test from last month was found to have an ‘atypical finding.’ It led to the UFC being forced to move UFC 232 from Las Vegas to California.

