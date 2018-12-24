Mark Hunt Blasts ‘Piece Of S**t Company’ Over UFC 232 Being Relocated

Mark Hunt blasts UFC officials over the latest incident involving Jon Jones that forced the promotion to relocate the UFC 232 event to a different city.

There has been a major issue between Hunt and the UFC, which dates back to his fight against Brock Lesnar. As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned. This happened once it was revealed he failed two USADA-issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances. His latest fight marked the final bout on his contract and has had his sights set on the exit door from the UFC for some time now.

The MMA Veteran took to his official Facebook page where he put the promotion on blast. This is just hours after it was revealed one of Jones’ test from earlier this month was found to have an ‘atypical finding.’ It led to the NSAC not licensing him and the UFC was forced to move UFC 232 to California.

Hunt Puts UFC On Blast

“hey everyone let’s move the whole Ufc show in a week for a cheater promoting and condoning steroids isn’t ok @Ufc @jeffnovitzkyufc @danawhite. And @jonnybones your a worthless cheating lil rat. @alexthemauler don’t bother this loser isn’t on your level this piece of sh*t company has always promoted cheaters. Now they moving the show in one week from Vegas to California for money. They certainly have taken away my love for fighting f*cken scummy thieves. I hope everyone sues the ass out of u f*ckers fucken trash. Oh and a merry Christmas to all u f*ckers and a happy steroid new year.”

Hunt then wrote another post which he continued his verbal assault against the promotion and its President.



“UFC ultimate f*cken cheaters why don’t u just cut Jones pay Gustafsson and leave the show in Vegas. Al the fans and families who have already paid don’t miss out oh u only care about the PPV. merry Christmas to everyone who has already paid to go there I hope no one buys your ppv motherf*ckers the least u could do is pay for everyone’s flights to California and accommodation tickets, food and everything else. u have screwed those there from. Oh and u can stick my crooked finger in your bum hole for Christmas u poxy lil bitch @danawhite”

