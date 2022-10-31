Mark Coleman has revealed the backstory to the infamous video of him shoving Joe Rogan into a wall.



If you are an MMA or Joe Rogan fan, chances are you have seen the video of him wrestling former UFC heavyweight champion, Mark Coleman.

The pair, begin playfully grappling before Rogan hits an arm drag on Coleman, successfully getting to the back. Coleman however would break the grips before turning around and shoving Rogan, who practically flew to the other side of the room before crashing into a wall.

mark coleman almost kills joe rogan. pic.twitter.com/09g1puFm8S — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) October 4, 2022

In an interview with The Hannibal TV, Coleman revealed the backstory to the now infamous video.

“Honestly, people say I was drinking. I was not drinking,” Coleman explained. “Just gave him [Joe Rogan] a hug and a lot of times when wrestlers give each other a hug, it turns into something more than that. Joe Rogan hit me with a nice slick arm-drag and he took my back.”

“I got hip issues at the time and all of a sudden out of instinct, I had no choice but to turn around and face him. I would say I gave him a gentle push because I could have gained a hundred times more.”

Mark Coleman accomplishments

Coleman is a true pioneer of the sport and a supremely accomplished combat sports athlete. A former Olympian and NCAA division I champion wrestler, Coleman was the first UFC heavyweight champion and won the Pride 2000 open weight grand Prix champion.

‘The Hammer’ holds wins over the likes of Don Frye, Dan Severn, Mauricio Rua, and Stephan Bonnar.

Coleman last fought in March of 2010, taking on former UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion Randy Couture.

What’s your favorite Mark Coleman moment?