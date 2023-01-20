BJJ Legend Marcelo Garcia Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer

Yesterday morning on January 19, 2023, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Garcia, a father of two, is set to begin chemotherapy for three months following his scheduled surgery to remove the tumor.

The 40 year old posted the following message on his Instagram page regarding his diagnosis:

“I’m about to fight the biggest fight of my life, I have stomach cancer and will start chemo for 3 months and back at MSK for surgery remove the tumor. Please keep me and my family on your prayers.

“Get your check ups, listen to your body, all I had was hiccups after eating and I’m glad I went to see a doctor just wanted to say thank you for everyone who’s supporting me now, you all know who you are and I will never forget it.”

Marcelo Garcia is one of the greatest grapplers of all-time, boasting a 4th-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He’s a four-time ADCC champion, if fact the only man in his weight division to win the championship four times, he’s a five-time World Championships gold medalist, a Pan American Championships gold medalist, three-time national BJJ champion in Brazil. That doesn’t even count all his second and third place trophies at those same tournaments, including each a bronze and silver medal at the World Cup.

We can only hope his body reacts well to his surgery and chemo treatment, because this would be a serious hit in the MMA and grappling worlds.

