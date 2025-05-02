Ex-World champion Manny Pacquiao books return from 4 year retirement, fights Mario Barriors for title in July

Former multiple-division and time world boxing champion, Manny Pacquiao, is set to make a return to professional boxing for the first time in four years, with WBC president, Mauricio Sulaiman confirming the Filipino striker will compete for the welterweight crown against Mario Barriors in July.

Pacquiao, a former flyweight, featherweight, super featherweight, and light welterweight champion in the sport, most recently fought back in 2021, suffering a unanimous decision loss against Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight crown.

The defeat marked the end of Pacquiao’s stunning professional boxing career, with the Filipino puncher hanging up his gloves from active competition.

However, last year, reports emerged detailing how the former champion was considering a title fight return to professional boxing. And namely, a pairing with current WBC gold holder, Barrios.

Manny Pacquiao set to fight Mario Barriors this summer

And this weekend, WBC president, Sulaiman, confirmed Pacquiao would be fighting as soon as July in a welterweight championship pairing against Barrios.

“Well, at this time Mario Barrios is going to fight Manny Pacquiao in July,” Sulaiman told Boxing King Media. “That’s a tremendous fight. There’s a final elimination taking place in North Africa, New Guinea with Cissoko. And there are just so many interests in the division. It’s a great weight category.

“He was released by PBC,” He continued. “Manny Pacquiao’s first title was the flyweight WBC. And he wants to retire as WBC champion so he’s fighting in the welterweight division.”