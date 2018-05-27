Makwan Amirkhani Nabs Split Nod Over Jason Knight

Makwan Amirkhani and Jason Knight went to war in Liverpool and Amirkhani reigned supreme.

Knight didn’t hesitate to fire off kicks early. Amirkhani landed a right hand. He went for a knee, but ended up getting top control momentarily. Amirkhani stuck his tongue out and taunted Knight before standing back up. A big hook saw Knight’s nose trickle blood. Amirkhani kept finding the chin of Knight. Blood continued to pour from the nose of Knight. A cut formed near the eyebrow of Knight. Knight dropped Amirkhani with a clean uppercut. Amirkhani recovered and landed a right. Knight dropped his opponent again with a right hand. Amirkhani was on top, but Knight went for an omoplata. He locked on a triangle near the end of the round, but Amirkhani got out of it.

Round two was underway and Knight fired off some trash talk after turning the tables. Amirkhani went for a flying knee. After trading shots, Amirkhani took his opponent down. The lead hand was there for Knight. A right hook landed for Amirkhani and he scored a trip takedown. Amirkhani maintained control until the horn sounded.

Amirkhani shot in and scored another takedown on Knight in the final round. Knight tried to throw up triangles, but Makwan Amirkhani kept avoiding dangerous positions. A right hand landed for Knight, but he was shoved against the fence. Knight continued to go for an omoplata, but Amirkhani had him against the fence and maintained control. He moved to the north-south position. Amirkhani landed a couple of shots near the end of the fight.

When the score totals were read, two of the three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Amirkhani. The other judge somehow saw the fight 30-27 for Knight, but regardless Amirkhani won the bout.

Final Result: Makwan Amirkhani def. Jason Knight via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)