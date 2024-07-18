Magomed Ankalaev Details Past Sparring With Francis Ngannou

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomeod Ankalaev sparred with former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and he detailed those sparring sessions.

Ngannou was known for his KO power, so when Magomed Ankalaev was sparring with him, he knew his wrestling would be key in the training session. Magomed Ankalaev claims Francis Ngannou wanted to drop him but he took him down and was able to hold him there.

“Initially we stood up, and I saw that (Ngannou) wanted to drop me. He was generally aggressive,” Ankalaev told Aslanbek Badaev (via BloodyElbow). “I quickly went to his feet, put him down, and held him. I was waiting for the time to run out so I could say ‘Don’t come near me again’. Then we found out the reason (why he was trying to knock me out). It turns out he is a friend of (Dalcha) Lungiambula whom I had knocked out before.”

After the training sessions, Ankalaev says he and Francis Ngannou ended up talking and were able to settle their differences and become friends.

“And then we talked to him, one might say, we became friends,” Magomed Ankalaev stated.

Magomed Ankalaev eyes Alex Pereira title fight

Magomed Ankalaev is coming off a KO win over Johnny Walker back in January as he’s 1-0-1 and one NC in his last three but he feels like he deserves the next title shot.

If Ankalae does get the next title shot, the Russian is confident he will destroy Alex Pereira as he believes he is the much better MMA fighter.

“I think with his speed he won’t even touch me,” Ankalaev added. “Best what he can get me with is a low kick. I am very confident. I believe I can beat him standing. I guarantee that. As I said in my posts. I can just stand and bang with him. I really want to destroy him, put my hands on him, and show that I am better than him.”

Currently, Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev is not booked but the Russian does appear to be the No. 1 contender at light heavyweight.