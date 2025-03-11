Magomed Ankalaev Reacts to Being Showered with Boos at UFC 313: ‘I Beat Their Favorite Fighter’

Magomed Ankalaev thinks fans will come to love him.

Ankalaev captured his first world title on Saturday night, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, Ankalaev’s performance did little to earn him new fans. Throughout the five-round affair, the Dagestani largely relied on his takedown attempts and clinch work to grind out a win on all three scorecards.

Before, during, and after the fight, Ankalaev was booed relentlessly by the live crowd, but he thinks that’s simply because he beat one of the fans’ favorite fighters. In time, Ankalaev is confident that UFC fans will eventually appreciate his work inside the Octagon.

“I understand that I beat their favorite fighter,” Ankalaev told Kolos on MMA. “A star they cared about. I think next time, the fans will cheer instead of booing.”

Considering his next fight looks to be an immediate rematch with Pereira, Ankalaev better get ready for the boo-birds to come out in full force.

Was Pereira dealing with injuries and illness ahead of Magomed Ankalaev fight?

Ankalaev’s performance by no means set the world on fire, but he did manage to outstrike Pereira who, quite frankly, delivered the most lackluster performance of his UFC career thus far.

In the wake of his lopsided loss, rumors suggest that Pereira could have been dealing with a case of norovirus and may have even broken his hand ahead of fight night. However, ‘Poatan’ has not perpetuated any of those claims nor has he offered any excuses for his uninspired showing.

Instead, Pereira is choosing to focus on running it back with Ankalaev — a fight the Dagestani has already agreed to.