Magomed Ankalaev will bounce back from UFC 320 defeat, claims Daniel Cormier

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Magomed Ankalaev will be able to work his way back to a world title opportunity after losing at UFC 320.

In the main event of UFC 320, Magomed Ankalaev lost his UFC light heavyweight championship at the hands of Alex Pereira. The fight was over in just 80 seconds, with ‘Poatan’ walking across the cage before unloading a huge right hand on Ankalaev that eventually led to the end of the fight.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what Magomed Ankalaev does next in his career. Many believe that he doesn’t deserve a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira right now, mainly because of how dominant and one-sided the fight was. Alas, there are still some interesting options out there for him, whether it be at light heavyweight or heavyweight.

In a video immediately following UFC 320, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on what the future could look like for Magomed Ankalaev.

Daniel Cormier’s view on Magomed Ankalaev

“Magomed Ankalaev is going to have to go home and answer some questions about himself,” Cormier said in his UFC 320 reaction video on YouTube. “What does he have to do if he gets himself back to this opportunity? Because he will. Most guys can’t deal with Ankalaev. So he’s going to have to figure out what he needs to do to try to change that. After what happened, I think Pereira would try to fight him in the same way (in a trilogy).”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Ankalaev is an incredibly talented fighter and that much has been clear for many years now. With that being said, it’ll be a tough road for him to get back to the top of the mountain, especially given some of the names at the top of the division.