Mackenzie Dern Opens as Only Slight Favorite Over Title Challenger Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern is set to defend the UFC women’s strawweight title against Gillian Robertson at UFC 330 on August 15, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The fight is one of the championship bouts attached to the card, which is headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry.

The early U.S. odds show a competitive title fight, even if Dern holds the favorite line at the opening. Market betting sites had Dern at -120 with Robertson at +100, while another odds market had Dern at -188 and Robertson at +146, which suggests early pricing has treated the champion as the slight to moderate favorite rather than a runaway pick.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson Odds

The American-Brazilian Dern enters this booking as the reigning champion and this will be her first strawweight title defense, while her professional MMA record is at 16-5 after the title-winning run that culminated with a decision over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321.

Mackenzie Dern’s three most recent fight results are all wins ahead of UFC 330. She beat Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision over five rounds at UFC 321 on October 25, 2025, then submitted Amanda Ribas with an armbar at 4:56 of round three on January 11, 2025, and before that took a unanimous decision over Lupita Godinez across three rounds on August 3, 2024.

Canada’s Gillian Robertson’s is on an impressive five-fight win streak. She earned a unanimous decision over Amanda Lemos on March 14, 2026, stopped Marina Rodriguez by TKO at 2:07 of round two on May 3, 2025, and picked up another unanimous decision against Luana Pinheiro on November 9, 2024.

Dern is the favorite, but not by a wide margin. In American odds format, a line of -120 implies a narrow edge for the champion, while -188 shows more confidence on Dern’s side; Robertson sitting between +100 and +146 places her firmly in live underdog territory rather than long-shot range.

Before joining the UFC, Mackenzie Dern built her name in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, starting as a child at her father Wellington “Megaton” Dias’ academy and going on to win major titles that included black-belt world championships, a No-Gi world title, and an ADCC championship. She turned professional in MMA in 2016.

Gillian Robertson came through a different path after growing up in Canada, beginning in cardio kickboxing as a teenager, developing through a long amateur run at American Top Team in Florida, and earning her UFC opportunity through “The Ultimate Fighter 26” after building early pro experience before her debut in late 2017.

Dern brings a three-fight winning streak into her first defense, while Robertson has stacked together a run of results that includes a finish over Marina Rodriguez and decisions over Luana Pinheiro and Amanda Lemos to make this UFC 330 women’s strawweight title match a must-watch.