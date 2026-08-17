Anthony Hernandez vs. Gregory Rodrigues Betting Odds – UFC Sacramento Stakes

Anthony Hernandez enters his UFC main event with Gregory Rodrigues as the betting favorite, but the line has tightened and shifted through fight week. The middleweight bout headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 22, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Hernandez is priced around -166 to -176 on the moneyline, while Rodrigues sits near +140 to +147. A $166 wager on Hernandez at -166 would return $100 in profit if he wins; a $100 bet on Rodrigues at +140 would profit $140.

The initial market was closer. Hernandez opened around -147, with Rodrigues at +120, putting the California native ahead without making him an overwhelming choice. Other early numbers had Hernandez at -142 and Rodrigues at +122, before bettors using Kalshi promo code pushed the favorite into a higher range.

There has been some late give-and-take. Hernandez reached as high as roughly -184 to -191 at points, while Rodrigues moved out to the +145 range. More recent prices have eased closer to Hernandez -163 to -180 and Rodrigues +130 to +152. In short: money initially favored Hernandez, but the matchup has not turned into a runaway market.

Hernandez vs. Rodrigues UFC odds

Hernandez, ranked No. 7 at middleweight, brings a 15-3 record with one no contest into the five-round assignment. He is coming off a third-round TKO loss to Sean Strickland in February, which ended an eight-fight winning streak. Before that setback, “Fluffy” had submitted Roman Dolidze and Roman Kopylov, stopped Michel Pereira and Edmen Shahbazyan, and beat Brendan Allen over three rounds.

The UFC betting case is built around pace, takedowns and extended grappling exchanges. He has nine submission wins as a professional and has often taken over once fights become tiring, awkward grappling battles. Sacramento also gives Hernandez a regional connection. He was born in Dunnigan, California, fights out of El Dorado Hills and started his pro career with a first-round knockout in Sacramento in 2014.

Rodrigues, ranked No. 10, arrives on a three-fight winning streak. The Brazilian is 19-6, with 12 knockout victories, and most recently knocked out Brunno Ferreira in the first round at UFC 326 in March. He also beat Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision and stopped Jack Hermansson in the first round during that run.

“Robocop” owns seven UFC middleweight knockouts, tied for fourth-most in division history. His cleanest route is likely to be early damage: keeping the fight upright, making Hernandez pay on entries and creating the type of exchange that can swing a main event in one sequence.

Hernandez is the pick to win, most likely by submission or late TKO after he turns the fight into a high-work grappling contest. Rodrigues remains a live underdog because his power gives him a real chance to change the script before Hernandez can settle into top control.

For bettors backing Hernandez, the price has become less attractive than the opener. The more specific play is Hernandez by submission, since nine of his 15 wins have come that way and Rodrigues has been finished by strikes four times but has not recorded a submission loss. For an underdog ticket, Rodrigues by KO/TKO has the clearest logic: 12 of his 19 wins are knockouts, and he has shown he can end fights early against ranked-level opposition.