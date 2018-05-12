Mackenzie Dern Runs Through Amanda Cooper In Grudge Match

Mackenzie Dern laid down some heavy leather on Amanda Cooper before earning a submission win.

The third bout on the main card of UFC 224 featured a catchweight bout between Dern and Cooper. Dern missed weight by seven pounds, which is why this match-up wasn’t contested at strawweight.

Dern threw a hook and Cooper tried to respond with strikes of her own. Dern got in a right hand. Cooper went low with a leg kick. A hard hook dropped Cooper. Dern rained down the ground-and-pound and locked in the rear-naked choke for the submission win.

Final Result: Mackenzie Dern def. Amanda Cooper via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:27