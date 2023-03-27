Video – Luke Rockhold gets into a friendly scrap with NBA legend Tim Duncan at UFC San Antonio

Luke Rockhold got into a friendly grappling exchange with NBA legend Tim Duncan over the weekend.

The former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion is gearing up for his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on April 28. Before he steps into the squared circle, Rockhold was backstage at UFC San Antonio to support friend Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera as he stepped into the main event for a high-stakes matchup with fellow-top bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.

In a video clip shared on Luke Rockhold’s Instagram, the outspoken scrapper can be seen tangling up with San Antonio Spurs icon Tim Duncan in a friendly exchange behind the scenes.

Famed MMA coach Jason Parillo can also be seen getting in the middle of the action towards the end of the clip, which you can see below.

Luke Rockhold Locks Up With Tim Duncan at UFC San Antonio

Luke Rockhold and Tim Duncan LMAOOOO (and Jason Parillo at the end 😭) pic.twitter.com/t5fJg8YzaQ — dylan (@dylangonzalez21) March 26, 2023

Rockhold also shared pictures of himself with another Spurs icon and NBA legend, David Robinson, while backstage at the UFC’s latest offering.

Luke Rockhold returned to the Octagon in August after a three-year absence. Rockhold came up short against Paulo Costa and seemingly announced his retirement during his post-fight interview. Months later, Rockhold revealed that he had signed with BKFC and will make his promotional debut in April at BKFC 41. Rockhold is slated to headline the event opposite ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.