Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold still believes he is one of the best fighters on the planet and insists his comeback is a “problem” for anyone standing in his way. Rockhold retired after suffering a knockout defeat against Jan Blachowicz in his light-heavyweight debut at UFC 239 in July 2019. Just over a year later and the California native is ready to get back to MMA after taking some much needed time away from the sport.

“I wanted time to be able to do things I haven’t been able to do and travel and not have any barriers of training camp and all these things,” Rockhold explained to MMA Fighting. “It’s getting around, traveling, doing a lot. I’ve been getting out to Montana, out to places that aren’t so crowded, a little more free wheeling to say the least. Enjoying life.

“Doing things, traveling, the things I wasn’t able to do. Letting my body heal up, too. I was compromising myself so much the past few years. I opted to get a shoulder surgery and fix my labrum and my rotator cuff that was kind of nagging at me for a while.”

“Fifteen years of continually fighting the best guys in the world, it’s a lot on your shoulders,” Rockhold said. “It’s just nice to get away and focus on other things and there will be a life after fighting. Aligning myself with certain things that make me happy outside.

Rockhold admits he quickly became bored with retirement and wants fighting back in his life for the excitement it brings.

“The world’s f**king boring,” Rockhold said. “I need some more excitement. Kind of really comes down to that. Options are limited and I do miss fighting.

“Fighting is a part of me, and I still have a lot left in me, and the world’s f**king boring and I need something more.”

The 38-year-old also has a deep belief he is still one of the best in the world and that much becomes obvious when he’s training with other great fighters at AKA.

“I’m not done. I don’t feel like I’m done,” Rockhold said. “I feel like I have a lot more in me. I enjoy fighting. When I’m in the gym, I’m still the best motherf**ker there.

“It’s about fighting, stepping into that cage with a clear head and healthy body and taking out whoever’s in front of me.”

