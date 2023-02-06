Luke Rockhold would retire if he didn’t KO Logan Paul in a potential boxing match: “I’d be f***ing devastated”

Former UFC and Strikeforce champion, Luke Rockhold, has stated that he would retire from all combat sports if he was unable to knockout Logan Paul in a potential boxing match.

Rockhold recently announced that he would be returning to combat sports after a brief retirement following his loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Now free of his UFC contract, Rockhold is no longer limiting himself to solely focus on MMA, hinting at a potential boxing match with either of the Paul brothers.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, the former UFC 185lb champ revealed that he is currently in talks with Steve Espinosa and Nakisa Bidarian in regard to a potential boxing match with Logan Paul. When asked how he believes the fight would play out, should it be booked, Luke Rockhold stated:

“If I don’t knock him out, I’ll retire. I’ll retire for good. I mean, that’s done. But, I’m putting hands together.”

“If I don’t knock Logan Paul out cold, I’d be f****** out,” he continued. “I’m out, I guarantee it. No, not disappointment — I’d be f****** devastated. But, that ain’t gonna happen.” (H/T The Heavy).

