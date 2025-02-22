Former UFC Champ Luke Rockhold Plans To Piece Up Chris Weidman in Upcoming GFL Showdown

ByCraig Pekios
Luke Rockhold plans on piecing up Chris Weidman when the two former UFC middleweight champions run it back under the Global Fight League banner.

10 years after Rockhold TKO’d Weidman at UFC 194, the two are set to run it back sometime this year as part of the GFL, a team-based MMA organization that made waves with its first-ever live draft in January. A slew of former UFC stars were announced to be part of the promotion, including Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Yoel Romero, Urijah Faber, Paige VanZant, Junior dos Santos, and Tony Ferguson.

Among them was Rockhold and Weidman, who declared himself for the GLF draft days after announcing his retirement from MMA during the UFC 311 weigh-in show.

Speaking about his long-awaited rematch with the ‘All American’ during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Rockhold slammed Weidman’s last appearance inside the Octagon and offered a bit of prediction for the rematch.

“I just watched Chris versus Eric Anders’ last fight in the UFC, and Chris just doesn’t—he’s sloppier than ever. I mean, he still dropped Anders with a good shot, a good left. It was kind of surprising, but I don’t know… I’m going to piece him up.”

No official date has been announced for Rockhold vs. Weidman, or any GFL for that matter.

Will Weidman avenge his decade-old loss to Luke Rockhold?

Rockhold’s victory over Weidman in 2015 snapped the latter’s 11-fight win streak and relieved him of his role as the UFC middleweight champion. ‘All American’ was never quite the same following the loss, dropping four of his next six bouts before exiting the UFC altogether.

Rockhold ended up losing the middleweight title six months later to Michael Bisping at UFC 199. He bounced back with a win over David Branch but came up short in his next two outings and, like Weidman, exited the promotion.

