Luke Rockhold Grapples & Mounts Bull In Montana (Video)

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is not kidding when he claims his grappling is on another level.

Rockhold was in Montana recently and uploaded a video of him grappling with a bull. The American Kickboxing Academy product impressively pinned the animal down and even proceeded to full mount it before it eventually escaped.

You can see the video below:

Inside the Octagon, however, things haven’t gone Rockhold’s way. Three of his last four fights have ended with him getting knocked out. The most recent of which came in his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 last month.

The manner of the knockout led UFC president Dana White to urge him to retire, especially as he has other sources of income with his modeling gig for example. Rockhold, however, has yet to really comment on his loss to Blachowicz and there has been no update on whether he will continue fighting or call it a day.

There are certainly fights for him at light heavyweight should he continue do so, especially as he only recently made the move up to 205 pounds.

What did you make of the Rockhold video? Do you think he should keep fighting?