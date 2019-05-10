Beef Plant Worker TJ Jones Goads Jack Swagger At Bellator 221 Weigh-Ins

Spread the word!













Relatively unknown heavyweight TJ Jones has a golden opportunity to burst onto the MMA scene when he meets touted prospect Jake Hager at tomorrow’s Bellator 221 from Rosemont, Illinois.

Jones, a beef plant worker and father of six who admittedly sleeps four hours a night, knows he has nothing to lose when he faces Hager. As the professional wrestler formerly known as ‘Jack Swagger,’ Hager has all the pressure on him heading into their match-up.

He’s the huge favorite, and deservedly so. But Jones doesn’t appear to be letting that get to him. With little pressure on his own shoulders, Jones let loose with some smack talk at today’s Bellator 221 weigh-ins. Win or lose, Jones is going for it. Watch it via MMA Junkie right here: