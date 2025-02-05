Logan Paul scoffs at ‘cracked out’ Conor McGregor after inauguration encounter: ‘We’re fully laughing at him’

Professional wrestling star, Logan Paul has reflected on his recent encounter with ex-UFC champion, Conor McGregor during the recent presidential inauguration — labelling the mixed martial arts star as “washed up” and “cracked out.

Paul, a professional wrestling star under the banner of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), made big waves over the course of last weekend, entering at number 30 in the promotion’s annual men’s Royal Rumble event.

And making it to the final trio of the matchup, Paul was eventually eliminated by John Cena, with Jey Uso going on to eliminate the latter and book his place in the main event of Wrestlemania in April.

However, last month Paul made headlines alongside his younger brother, professional boxer and social media influencer, Jake Paul — following their tense interaction with arch-rival, McGregor during the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.

Logan Paul reflects on interaction with Conor McGregor during inauguration

And reflecting on the encounter, Paul claimed the Dubliner was “cracked out” during the meeting, and scoffed at his claims of beating the both of them in future fights.

“I watched back that footage of Conor (McGregor) talking sh*t to us,” Logan Paul said on his podcast. “He said he’s going to slap me, Jake and KSI and then you can see me and Jake like belly laugh. We’re fully laughing at what used to be one of the scariest, baddest men on the planet.

“As a person who used to be a big fan of Conor McGregor, like back in the day he pioneered crossover boxing, all of that stuff, I watched it back and I actually felt sad,” Logan Paul explained. “I was like this is a statement that at one point would have actually made us feel fear and now two YouTubers are laughing at this washed up, cracked out fighter, who’s unhinged and there’s no truth in what he’s saying.”