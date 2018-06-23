Li Jingliang Showcases Relentless Pressure In Win Over Daichi Abe

Daichi Abe couldn’t find an answer for the pressure of Li Jingliang.

The opening bout on the main card of UFC Singapore featured welterweight action between Jingliang and Abe. The action took place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Abe opened up with some leg kicks early in the fight. Jingliang looked to have a clear power advantage as his kicks landed with more impact. Jingliang would fire away with a jab and a leg kick of his own. He began finding a home for that right hand. Abe landed a counter shot that appeared to have Jingliang off balanced. The round ended with Abe connecting with a leg kick.

Jingliang landed leg kicks right away in the second stanza. A counter right hook was there for Jingliang. Abe looked for a hook, but was countered with a left hand. Jingliang had Abe stumbling with a right hand. Abe connected with a right hand over the top. A clean right hand found the target for Jingliang. Abe was nailed with a kick to the body. Round two was all Jingliang.

About one minute into the final frame, Jingliang landed a left hook. He kept pushing forward with leg kicks. Abe was popped with a stiff shot to the chin. Jingliang again connected with the right hand. Yet another right hand landed for Jingliang. The final horn sounded and the result was clear.

Final Result: Li Jingliang def. Daichi Abe via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)