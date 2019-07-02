Leon Edwards Wants To Avenge Kamaru Usman Loss With A Win Over RDA

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards is hopeful a win over Rafael dos Anjos earns him a chance at exacting revenge over current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Edwards will finally get a highly-ranked opponent in Dos Anjos when they collide in the UFC San Antonio headliner later this month. A win for “Rocky” could possibly move him high up the rankings and into the title picture. It would also put him on an eight-fight winning streak with the last person to defeat him being Usman via unanimous decision back in 2015.

It is why the Birmingham native wants to be the one to dethrone “The Nigerian Nightmare” should he come out on top against Dos Anjos:

“I’m putting in the work and beating so many of these so-called tough guys that everyone else is raving about,” Edwards told MMA Junkie. “So I feel after going out there and beating the former lightweight champion, that will put some eyes on me. And I would love, after beating him, getting the rematch against Kamaru Usman. I think that would be my dream after beating ‘RDA.’

“I want to be the one to dethrone him, to go out there and beat him. I feel like that would be the amazing story for that to happen. For me to go out there and beat him after he beat me three, four years ago, and I went undefeated, and then come back and beat him for the world title – that would be the perfect story.”

Edwards Can’t Be Denied Title Shot Against Usman

While there are other welterweight fights coming up that could determine the next contender at Usman’s title, Edwards feels he can’t be denied if he gets a statement win over a former champion in Dos Anjos:

“I feel after beating ‘RDA,’ that will put me right in line for a title shot,” Edwards explained. “I’ll be on an eight-fight win streak after beating ‘RDA,’ and how can they deny me, you know what I mean? My aim is to go out there and perform and stop the man and get a world title shot.

“He’s a former world champion, he’s ranked No. 3 in the world, so this is the fight I’ve been looking for. This is the fight I’ve been asking for, so I’m looking forward to going out there and proving my point and putting on a show.”

Do you think Edwards deserves a title shot with a win over RDA? Or should it be the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren? Or Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler?