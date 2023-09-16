Undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards is apparently “ready to go” and defend his divisional crown before the year’s end against former interim champion, Colby Covington, however, is still waiting for an offer to cross his desk from the UFC.

Edwards, the incumbent undisputed welterweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, most recently headlined UFC 286 back in March in London, England – defeating former pound-for-pound number one and ex-champion, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

As for Covington, the outspoken Clovis native himself has been sidelined since early last year, on that occasion returning to the winner’s enclosure after a title challenge loss to Usman in the pair’s rematch, in a one-sided decision win over arch-rival and former training partner, Jorge Masvidal.

And whilst the pair have yet to officially book their respective Octagon returns against each other, reports have suggested all summer that the promotion would attempt to pair them at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden, if not at UFC 296 in December in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leon Edwards “ready” for end-of-year fight with Colby Covington

However, according to Leon Edwards’ manager, Tim Simpson, the Birmingham native is “ready” to fight Covington, but an offer has yet to be extended by the organization.

“It’ll be before the end of the year,” Tim Simpson told Submission Radio. “I guess the two cards left are November and December, and they’re finalizing those. Leon is good, he is ready to go, waiting for the call. From my understanding, Colby (Covington) is ready to go, as well. So it’ll be one of those two.”

At the time of publication, UFC 295 features a heavyweight championship fight headliner between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic in November, however, UFC 296 has yet to receive an official headlining clash – potentially leaving space for Edwards’ return grudge match with Covington.

