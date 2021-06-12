Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz are set to make history at UFC 263 when they compete in the first-ever five-round fight that will not be for a title or in the main event slot. Who’ll emerge victorious from this epic main card fight? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think.

Jordan Ellis: As a fellow Englishman I couldn’t be happier to finally see Leon Edwards getting the big fight he deserves. In my opinion he’s the man to really test Karmaru Usman’s grip on the welterweight strap. I expect Edwards to make a statement by stopping Diaz at UFC 263 to prove he is the number one contender at 170lbs.

Prediction: Leon Edwards

Keelin McNamara: Unfortunately for Nate, I can see the doctor getting involved in this one, similar to the UFC 244 main event against Jorge Masvidal. Nate’s scar tissue is pretty much non-existent at this point, and Leon’s kickboxing is elite – in those 7 minutes against Belal Muhammad, Leon was beating him up and landing at will. I can see something similar happening here. Unfortunately for Nate, I can see a doctor’s stoppage after 3 full rounds and before the beginning of the 4th.

Prediction: Leon Edwards

Maria Morales: It’s still crazy to me that this fight is not a main or co-main event. Anytime that Nate Diaz steps in the cage, you know two things will be true. The fans will be hyped and, whatever the outcome, Diaz will put on a show. However, there’s a reason that Leon Edwards is ranked as the #3 welterweight in the world. Edwards has quietly built a win streak which leaves most scratching their heads as to why he has yet to fight for the title. And he is dangerous. An accurate striker, he can also submit you if he chooses to go down to the ground. And I say chooses because he has great takedown defense, a skill that he will likely utilize the majority of this fight. Edwards would be foolish to choose to go to the ground with Diaz, a fighter that’s earned submissions in 57% of his victories. All that said, I believe that Leon Edwards will win the fight. I think that his power will be enough to cause the damage for a stoppage, though I don’t see him knocking Diaz out.

Prediction: Leon Edwards

Alex Lough: I really don’t see anyway Diaz wins this one. Edwards is an extremely technical and efficient striker who, as we saw in the Muhammad fight, has some power contrary to popular belief. The level of scar tissue Diaz has developed at this point in his career means he’s guaranteed to be cut open early, which means he’ll have trouble finding his range as blood flows into his eyes, and judges will almost always give the round to his opponent based on the amount of damage he received. I guess the UFC made this a 5 round fight in hopes that Diaz can take over late and make things interesting, but we have no reason to believe that Edwards will fade, or that the fight will last that long. Edwards by TKO.

Prediction: Leon Edwards