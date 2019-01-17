Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson Set For UFC London Co-Headliner

Lean Edwards and Gunnar Nelson will co-headline UFC Fight Night London when the Octagon returns to the United Kingdom.

UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16 will mark the return to the O2 Arena in London, England. Matchmakers have already been hard at work assembling one heck of a card. With news breaking earlier today of a Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal main event, UK fans are in for a treat.

A welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson will serve as the co-main event. Brett Okamoto of ESPN was the first to share the news:

Breaking: Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson will co-headline UFC Fight Night on March 16 in London on ESPN+, per Dana White. pic.twitter.com/U1q0FbFnrK — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 16, 2019

Edwards is riding a six-fight winning streak that dates back to June of 2016. He most recently defeated Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 132 in July.

Nelson recently bounced back from a disappointing loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio with a win over Alex Oliveira at UFC 231. The victory was called one of the most gruesome bouts of 2018, and for good reason.