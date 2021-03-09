UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards was surprised when fellow 170lb title hopeful Colby Covington refused a fight with him.

Edwards is set to end his lengthy layoff at UFC Vegas 21 this weekend.

The Englishman was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the main event before the undefeated Swedish prospect fell out of the bout due to health issues relating to contracting COVID-19. He has since announced his retirement from the sport at just 26-years-old. Although many are hoping Chimaev will be able to recover and return to the sport in the near future.

UFC president Dana White publicly stated that he was trying to book Edwards against Covington on the same card exciting fight fans. However, ‘Chaos’ was quick to shut down the match-up as he continues to campaign for an immediate shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

During a recent interview with James Lynch of MMA News, Edwards commented on Covington “running” from a fight with him.

“I thought he would have stepped up,” Edwards said. “He talks a lot of shit in social media, when it’s time to fight real fighters he goes running to make excuses. I wasn’t shocked, really. It’s kind of his character, right? He doesn’t want to fight a top guy and want to sit on the sideline saying he wants a title shot and doesn’t want to work for a title shot. But it is what it is.”

‘Rocky’ later gave his thoughts on Covignton referring to him as “Leon Scott.”

“He is a weird man,” Edwards said. “He is like a weird, weird geezer. I don’t know.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Belal Muhammad is the man who eventually stepped up to fight Edwards on March 13. The #14 ranked welterweight is coming off an impressive victory over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258 which stretched his win streak to four.

Do you agree with Leon Edwards? Is Colby Covington running from the tough fights?