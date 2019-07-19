Leon Edwards Not Focused On Jorge Masvidal, Says ‘His Day Will Come’

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Leon Edwards still plans on throwing down with Jorge Masvidal — but for now, he’s focused on his next fight.

Edwards takes part in arguably the biggest fight of his career when he meets Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC San Antonio headliner this weekend. Many, however, expected him to face Masvidal by now, especially after their infamous backstage brawl back at UFC London.

“Rocky” — who is on a seven-fight winning streak — still holds a grudge towards Masvidal and claims his day will eventually come:

“Masvidal is a twat, and he did what he did, but his day will come,” Edwards told reporters. “We’ll prove to the world he’s this ‘gangster’ he thinks that he is. We’ll prove to the world he’s a ‘gangster.’”

With a potential win over dos Anjos, Edwards is hoping to either face Masvidal next or after he gets a title shot at Kamaru Usman and becomes champion. Regardless, UFC gold is the main priority for the Birmingham native:

“My aim is to be world champion,” Edwards explained. “I’m not chasing Masvidal. Like I said that fight will happen either next or after the title shot. But that fight will happen down the line.

“My aim right now, my focus is to beat RDA Saturday night and then get to Usman, the rematch with Usman. But the Masvidal fight will happen.”

Do you think Edwards vs. Masvidal will happen? Or do you think RDA will deliver a first loss in eight fights for the Briton and put a wrench in those plans?