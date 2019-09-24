Leon Edwards Expects Title Shot In December

Spread the word!













With all the obstacles preventing Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington from competing, Leon Edwards expects to get the next title shot this year.

Usman and Covington were seemingly slated to collide for the welterweight title at UFC 244 in November. However, Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal was booked instead for the BMF title. Covington later revealed he was being lowballed by the UFC while there were issues on Usman’s side as well.

Edwards is hoping to capitalize on the situation and claims he was told he would be next if Covington couldn’t agree to a fight:

“They said if the Colby (Covington) fight can’t get done, then I’m the next in line, so I believe I will be next in December,” Edwards said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday (via MMA Junkie). “… They’re at a stalemate. I think Colby (Covington) is asking for too much money or whatever it is, but I put my name in the hat, and I told them I am ready to go. I deserve the shot, I’m on the second most win streak in the whole division, so I believe I deserve the shot.”

“Rocky” has won his last seven in a row, including an impressive unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos. His last loss? To Usman back in 2015. That is why he has repeatedly called for the next shot.

And he is ready for December should the UFC grant his wish:

“It feels like the whole division is on standby,” Edwards added. “I am ready to go. I’m fit. I’m healthy. I am pushing for the Usman fight; I feel like I deserve that fight, so that’s where I’m at. I know the Colby (Covington) fight’s not happening – that’s what I’m hearing – so I’m ready to go in December.”

