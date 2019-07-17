Leon Edwards Baffled By Talks Of Jorge Masvidal Title Shot: ‘It’s Madness’

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards believes “it’s madness” for there to even be discussions of Jorge Masvidal receiving the next welterweight title shot.

Masvidal shot right up the rankings following his flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 earlier this month. He has since called for a title shot and according to his management, his next fight will either be for the belt or with Conor McGregor.

But “Rocky” believes a win over Askren was never impressive in the first place:

“I never held Askren in high regard anyway,” Edwards told MMA Fighting. “He just shouted his mouth off to get to where he’s at.

“He’s an amateur on the feet, I’ve watched him hit pads and it’s weird; even his shots are slow. He came in, he talked his way up into the position he was in and then he dipped his head into a knee.”

Masvidal Not Deserving Of Title Shot

Despite all that, Edwards doesn’t feel Masvidal is deserving of a shot. While “Gamebred” has now knocked out two highly-ranked opponents in a row, the other being Darren Till, he had lost his previous two before that.

Edwards, meanwhile, is on a seven-fight winning streak and could make it eight against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC San Antonio this weekend.

“It’s madness, really,” Edwards explained. “I don’t know where all of this title talk is coming from. Just two fights ago he was on a two-fight losing streak, he was probably gonna get cut from the UFC. I think the title talk is nonsense. It’s madness, but f*ck it, it is what it is.”

Masvidal and Edwards notably still have beef with each other after their UFC London encounter backstage. While they haven’t been booked to face each other since, it’s still a fight the latter wants:

“I’d be happy with a straightener [fist fight] in the park. Bring him over to Texas and we can get it straight after the fight. We need to fight,” he added.

Do you agree with Edwards that Masvidal doesn’t deserve a title shot yet?