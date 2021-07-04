Eddie Alvarez is not deserving of a title shot. However, Angela Lee is willing to look past that as far as her brother Christian is concerned.

Christian is the current ONE lightweight champion with Alvarez recently calling him out.

Haha you mean like choke Eduard , KO Lapicus , then beat OK … Ohhh yeah Did that already … You are well protected @christianleemma and if the promotion believed you could beat me this fight would have Have happened already 👊🏻👊🏻🔪🔪 Id finish You whenever I wanted — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 28, 2021

Christian, however, was dismissive of the callouts given Alvarez has only won once in four ONE outings with his last fight being a decision defeat to Rae Yoon Ok.

However, Christian’s sister Angela acknowledges that it’s the biggest fight that can be made — which is why she isn’t opposed to Alvarez getting a title shot next.

“If you look at Eddie’s record on paper since he joined ONE, it’s not too impressive,” Angela said (via MMA Junkie). “Just looking at what fights he’s had in ONE, you’d think he’s undeserving of a title shot, but given that Eddie comes from a history of being previous UFC champion, being previous Bellator champion, and he has a huge following, and a lot of fans want that fight then I think that would be the only reason for Christian to take the fight against Eddie, is that’s the fight the fans want.

“That’s the fight that’s gonna be the biggest draw. So I don’t think that Christian owes Eddie this title fight, I don’t think Eddie’s deserving of the title fight, but just because it’s in such high demand by the fans that I think, yeah sure, why not? Make it happen.”

Even with Alvarez winless in his last two, it’s hard to deny that him against Lee would be one of the biggest fights the Singapore-based promotion can put out.

Do you think Alvarez should get the next shot?