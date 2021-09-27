Lauren Murphy has spoken out for the first time since losing at UFC 266.

‘Lucky’ was dominated throughout the co-main event by Valentina Shevchenko who stepped on the gas in round four to find the TKO finish to retain her flyweight title.

It was the first time Murphy has been finished in her 20-fight MMA career.

Post-fight, she took to social media to talk about the defeat and look for points of positivity.

“Rough night at the office I couldn’t do shit in there last night,” Murphy wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes it just be like that. It was an honor to share the cage with a fighter of Valentina’s caliber. I am proud to have earned a spot across from her. I loved the walkout and felt great in the cage. My corners did a great job too. They just kept it simple and positive, like I asked them to.

I can’t stand it when corners rush in and scream at a fighter about how they’re losing rounds… I know when I’m losing rounds and I knew I needed to make something happen. I couldn’t make it happen due to getting hit every time I tried. As the great Chael P Sonnen once said, “The problem is, I was in there with a much better fighter tonight”. Shit happens, but I’m okay. We live to fight another day. Thank you @ufc @mickmaynard @danawhite for the opportunity, and thank you @bulletvalentina for the fight. It was an amazing experience to fight for the UFC title, I’ll never forget it or regret it. I’ll be back but for now I want to enjoy some time off. Thanks everyone for your support and kind words! They’re appreciated.”

What do you think is next for Lauren Murphy after he failed flyweight title bid at UFC 266?