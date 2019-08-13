Lando Vannata vs. Marc Diakiese Set For UFC Copenhagen

Spread the word!













A potential barnburner has been added to UFC Copenhagen as lightweights Lando Vannata and Marc Diakiese are set to collide.

The news was first reported by MMA Newsome and later confirmed by MMA Junkie and other news outlets. An official fight announcement is expected soon.

Vannata came into the UFC with an 8-0 record. However, he has gone 2-3-2 with the promotion since. Despite an inconsistent record, one thing “Groovy” always brings to the table is excitement. And after getting back on the win column against Marcos Rosa Mariano earlier this year, he’ll look to make it two wins in a row for the first time under the promotion.

Diakiese also bounced back from a recent skid as he suffered three defeats in a row. “Bonecrusher” got back to winning ways, however, when he outpointed Joseph Duffy earlier this year.

UFC Copenhagen takes place September 28 and will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier. Fan favorite Gunnar Nelson takes on Thiago Alves in the co-main event in a welterweight matchup.

Here’s how the card is shaping up so far:

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Gunnar Nelson vs. Thiago Alves

Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Lando Vannata vs. Marc Diakiese

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Peter Sobotta

Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips

Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira

What do you make of the card?