Perennial UFC featherweight contender, Ricardo ‘The Bully’ Lamas has tossed around the idea of hanging up his gloves, following his unanimous decision win over Bill ‘Senor Perfecto’ Algeo at UFC Fight Night Vegas 8 last night.

The Chicago native returned to the winner’s enclosure opposite promotional newcomer, Algeo on short-notice, taking a 29-27 (x3) unanimous judging victory. The 38-year-old wrestler had faltered opposite surging 145-pound challenger, Calvin Kattar last June, and was scheduled to meet with grappling ace, Ryan Hall last night until the latter was forced out through injury.

The NCAA Division III wrestling ace spoke with current lightweight contender, Paul ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder in his post-fight interview following the main card opener, in which he announced he was contemplating retiring from the sport after twelve years.

“I’ve been kinda wrestling with the idea of hanging the gloves up,” Lamas explained. “But, that’s something that I walk to talk to my family about first before I make a decision, but, you know, to all my followers out there, if this is the last time you see me in the cage, thank you so much.“

Speaking on the matter at the post-fight press conference, Lamas thanked the promotion for the opportunity – having competed under the Zuffa LLC banner since WEC 29 in March of 2009.

“You know, I barely had any fights when I signed with the WEC, when I signed with Zuffa (LLC),” Lamas said. “I grew up in the biggest organization the sport has to offer. I fought for a world title, I fought in front of my home crowd, I won in front of my home crowd. I fought in Mexico which was, you know, I was able to meet family that I probably wouldn’t have met had it not been for the UFC and having fought there. So, my career is just full of memories that I can look back on for the rest of my life.“

Improving to 11-6 in the promotion after last night’s victory over Algeo – Lamas had previously challenged for the undisputed featherweight championship against then-champion, José Aldo at UFC 169 in 2014. In notable wins under the UFC’s banner, Lamas has bested the likes of current lightweight contender Charles Oliveira, Dennis Bermudez, one-time lightweight title challenger, Diego Sanchez, Hatsu Hioki, Hacran Dias, and Darren Elkins to name a few.