KSW 57 went down last week (Sat. December 19), inside the Wytwornia Club, Lodz, Poland. Headlining the 8-fight card was a heavyweight title bout between the UK’s Phil De Fries and Poland’s Michal Kita.

The card featured several entertaining matchups, and below is a clip of all the fighters whose performances warranted a special Christmas bonus from the boss.

KSW 57 was the Polish promotions final event of the year, and it will return in the new year ( Sat. January 1) with KSW 58. The card will feature Olympic weightlifting gold medalist Szymon Kolecki taking on German veteran Martin Zawada in the main event. France’s Salahdine Parnasse will defend his featherweight strap in the co-main event with Brazil’s Daniel Torres.

Here are the full results for KSW 57

Heavyweight Title: Phil De Fries def. Michal Kita via TKO (punches), round 2, 1:00.

Vacant Lightweight Title: Marian Ziolkowski def. Roman Szymanski via KO (liver kick), round 4, 1:04.

Lightweight: Borys Mankowski def. Artur Sowinski via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-25, 29-27).

Bantamweight Title: Antun Racic def. Bruno Santos via Unanimous Decision (48-47 x 3).

Middleweight Abus Magomedov def. Cezary Kesikvia Technical Submission (guillotine), RD2, 1:53.

Middleweight: Patrik Kincl def. Tomasz Drwal via KO (punch), RD1, 4:23.

Welterweight: Marcin Krakowiak def. Kacper Koziorebski via Submission (guillotine) round 3, 4:07.

Welterweight: Christian Eckerlin def. Albert Odzimkowski (11-5) via Split Decision.