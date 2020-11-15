KSW 56 went down today (Saturday, November 14) in Lodz, Poland. The eight-bout card was headlined by a middleweight clash between Roberto Soldic and Michal Materla.

Soldic, the KSW welterweight champion, was looking to make an immediate statement against one of the company’s veteran fighters. In the co-main event, KSW light heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun mounted the fifth defense of his title against the undefeated Ivan Erslan.

Here are the full results from KSW 56.

Light Heavyweight Title: Tomasz Narkun def. Ivan Erslan via Submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2, 0:51.

Flyweight: Justyna Haba def. Karolina Owczarz via Unanimous Decision

Welterweight: Marius Zaromskis def. Andrzej Grzebyk via TKO (injury), Round 1, 4:58.

161lb Catchweight: Mateusz Legierski def. Francisco Barrio via Majority Decision

151lb Catchweight: Filip Pejic def. Sebastian Rajewski via KO (punch), Round 1, 0:12.

Featherweight: Daniel Torres def. Max Coga via Split Decision

Daniel Torres def. Max Coga via Split Decision Featherweight: Robert Ruchaa def. Michał Domin via Submission (armbar), Round 1, 4:59