KSW closes out its 2025 with two title fights as part of a stacked KSW 113 lineup inside Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland.

Welterweight and middleweight belts will be up for grabs, with 170-pound titleholder Adrian Bartosiński closing the show against streaking Russian finisher Muslim Tulshaev. If Bartosiński can snap Tulshaev’s four-fight win streak, he’ll notch the fourth successful defense of his welterweight crown.

In the co-main event, UFC veteran Pawel Pawlak is seeking title defense number three when he puts his championship on the line against French sensation Laïd Zerhouni.

KSW 113 Full Results and Highlights:

Adrian Bartosiński(c) def. Muslim Tulshaev via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:54 of Round 3 to retain the KSW welterweight championship.

Paweł Pawlak(c) def. Laïd Zerhouni via submission (knee bar) at 3:09 of Round 5 to retain the KSW middleweight championship.

Heavyweight Bout: Artur Szpilka def. Michal Martínek via TKO (strikes) at 2:07 of Round 2.

220lb Catchweight Bout: Adam Josef def. Piotr Lisek via TKO (knee to ground and pound) at 1:18 of Round 1.

Middleweight Bout: Michał Michalski def. Damian Janikowski via TKO (strikes) at 4:19 of Round 1.

K-1 Bout with MMA Gloves: Stjepan Bekavac def. Marcin Różalski KO (overhand left) at 2:59 of Round 1.

Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Wójcik def. Augusto Sakai via unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Wiktor Zalewski def. Romain Debienne via TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 3.

Bantamweight Bout: Marcelo Morelli def. Patryk Surdyn (jab-cross combination to ground and pound) at 4:56 of Round 1.

Lightweight Bout: Igor Włodarczyk def. Artur Krawczyk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:53 of Round 1.

Featherweight Bout: Souheil Kaouchen def. Krzysztof Geburek via TKO (body shot to ground and pound) at 2:53 of Round 1.