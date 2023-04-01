With Andrew Tate recently released from a Romanian prison this week, fellow social media celebrities Logan Paul and KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, have an interesting proposal for the British-American kickboxer and his brother.

It’s no secret that Andrew Tate is not overly fond of Logan Paul or KSI and the Prime Hydration Drink promoters believe they can parlay that into some type of tag team contest inside the world of combat sports. YouTube channel Fesify recently uploaded a video exploring the possibility of such an event with KSI comments on the possibility.

“Imagine this tag team main event though,” KSI said. “Oh my god. Prime Time vs. Team Tate. Fam, where would this be? You know, live at the Romanian prisons? I don’t even think it would be a challenge. I think we should breeze past them. I think I could take on both of them myself.”

Andrew Tate and Brother Will Remain Under House Arrest Until April 29

It wouldn’t be the first time that KSI had been tasked with fighting two men on the same night. In August 2022, the Brit scored back-to-back knockouts of Brandon Scott and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night.

Logan Paul is currently in the process of completing the first year of his WWE contract. It remains to be seen if the social media sensation will re-sign with the promotion, but he will be part of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, taking on Iowa’s own Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins in a highly anticipated match during the two-night extravaganza.

As for Andrew Tate, the love-him-or-hate-him misogynist was released from a Romania prison for the first time since being detained in December on suspicion of rape and human trafficking. Tate was arrested alongside three other individuals, including his brother Tristan Tate. The four will remain under house arrest until April 29. With the brothers now back at home, they could presumably begin negotiating to take part in an event following the end of their legal issues.