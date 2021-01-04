UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev recently visited his native Chechnya and wasn’t wearing a mask either.

Chimaev was set to compete against top-ranked Birmingham native Leon Edwards on January 20 in a highly-anticipated welterweight headliner.

However, the fight was called off for the second time after Chimaev had to pull out due to lung issues stemming from a positive COVID-19 test. Edwards had notably tested positive for COVID-19 which led to their December fight being off.

For now, Chimaev is recovering and feels much better after revealing his positive COVID-19 test was a month ago. But despite his recent test, “The Wolf” chose not to wear a mask as he spoke to reporters in Chechnya with fans present around the area.

“I had to pull out because of the virus,” Chimaev said (via RT Sport). “That was a month ago. Right now I’m recovering. I feel better and will train at home. My head was hurting so I took a test and it came back positive.”

One would imagine a mask would be all the more important especially when Chimaev had tested positive for the virus and had to deal with issues stemming from it.

Meanwhile, Edwards was hoping to stay on the January 20 card only for the UFC to promote Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny to main event status.

Leon Edwards writes he offered to fight Chiesa or Magny on 1/20 and Chimaev right after but was denied. https://t.co/6H7Msu7B6v pic.twitter.com/Qsco4akSl6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 4, 2021

The UFC’s plan is to seemingly have Edwards vs. Chimaev take place on another date. Assuming it’s February at the earliest, that would mean Chimaev would go at least a minimum of five months without a fight after enjoying three victories in the space of two months following his promotional debut in July.

While his momentum has taken a hit, a dominant win over a top contender like Edwards will certainly put the Chimaev hype train back in full swing.

What do you think of Chimaev not wearing a mask despite a positive COVID-19 test a month prior?