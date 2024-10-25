‘Most important my family:’ Khamzat Chimaev opens up about son’s health issues before UFC 308

Ross Markey
Recently welcoming the birth of his first child, ahead of his return at UFC 308, Khamzat Chimaev has confirmed plans to reunite with his infant son in the immediate aftermath of his fight with Robert Whittaker, revealing how the former is dealing with a kidney health scare and is set for another surgery.

Chimaev, the current number thirteen ranked middleweight contender, is slated to return to action in tomorrow’s co-headliner with former undisputed divisional gold holder, Whittaker over the course of five rounds — with his own “violent” illness ruling him from a showdown with the ex-champion earlier this summer.

Khamzat Chimaev opens up about his battle with depression, health issues ahead of UFC 308

Sidelined since last October, Khamzat Chimaev most recently improved to 13-0 as a professional with a controversial and debated majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight gold holder and prior pound-for-pound pacesetter, Kamaru Usman in the Middle East.

Khamzat Chimaev 'Triggered' by comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khamzat Chimaev reveals son’s health issues ahead of UFC 308 return

And ahead of his comeback to the Octagon this weekend, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev revealed his own battle with depression as well as other personal issues, and spoke about how his infant son is set for another surgical procedure to address a kidney issue.

gettyimages 1748842115 612x612 1

“No. I’m going back to Sweden,” Khamzat Chimaev told ESPN MMA when asked if he would be visiting Russia following his fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. “My son has one surgery, has second one. But everything is good, thank, God, but one more after the fight. So after that, my son will be healthy. So yeah. Let’s see.”

“He has one kidney. Some problem, I don’t know what that calls in English. So, but they say usually a lot of kids has it. So thanks God, he’s healthy, he’s speaking, you know. So he’s going, running. He’s happy. Of course, bothering you, operation, surgery. It’s hard. When somebody from your family, bigger one, than my brother, my sister, anyone gets, it’s hard. You think about that. But when it’s your kid, it’s different. You feel about it. You think about it, you know. So for me, most important my family, not the fighting game. So this one, of course, I think about them more.” 

Ross Markey

