Khamzat Chimaev has posted a series of images in response to Colby Covington giving him a new and vulgar nickname.

‘The Wolf’ burst onto the world stage in the summer of 2020 quickly picking up three wins inside the Octagon before he faced a lengthy layoff after contracting COVID-19. Chimaev returned to action at UFC 267 in what was billed as the toughest fight of his career at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The undefeated prospect looked untroubled throughout his three-minute fight with Li Jingliang. Chimaev picked up his opponent early in the fight and slammed him to the mat. He then proceeded to chat with the UFC president Dana White who was cageside while he worked on submitting his tough opponent who he choked out in the first round.

Colby Covington Dismisses Khamzat Chimaev

Ahead of his UFC 268 title fight against Kamaru Usman, Covington was asked about the prospect of defending the 170lb strap against Chiamev. He replied by dismissing the UFC’s newest star and tagging him with a pretty offensive nickname.

“Cumshot Chimaev, you know, he’s got to do a lot more work than get three fights in the UFC. You guys hype these guys up real quick but let’s not forget that he got put down by the common cold. He was ready to retire off the common cold.” Covington said referencing Chimaev’s battle with COVID-19. “That’s a 99.9% survival rate to beat the common and Cumshot Chimaev was ready to give it up and retire. So, you know he doesn’t want to fight me. He’s got a way less chance than 99.9% chance against me.”

On Thursday, Chimaev fired back at his welterweight rival with a series of images taken from Covington’s first fight with Usman.

You will never see me like this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OsQsQFjjQm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 4, 2021

Who do you think will win if/when Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington square off inside the Octagon?

