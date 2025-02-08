Khamzat Chimaev dishes on sparring session with Sean Strickland pre-UFC 312: ‘I beat him up’

Ahead of his return tonight, Sean Strickland has seen details of his sparring sessions with Khamzat Chimaev released by the Chechen — who claims he handily “beat up” the incoming middleweight title challenger in the hours before his UFC 312 return.

Strickland, the current number one ranked middleweight challenger, will headline tonight’s UFC 312 card in Sydney, attempting to avenge a dubious loss to Dricus du Plessis in January of last year, and reclaim the division championship.

As for Chimaev, the current number three ranked middleweight contender — who has been tipped by promotional CEO, Dana White to challenge the victor of tonight’s main event between du Plessis, and Strickland, most recently made lightwork of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 last October with a stunning face crank submission win.

Khamzat Chimaev claims he “beat up” Sean Strickland in sparring

However, adding some hype to his potential future opponent’s return tonight, Chimaev reflected on his infamous sparring sessions with Strickland at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas — claiming they were largely one-sided — in his favor, in fact.

“We (me and Sean Strickland) didn’t communicate,” Khamzat Chimaev told Ushatyaka during a recent interview. “I just beat him up.”

Khamzat Chimaev is asked how he communicated with Sean Strickland while training together



Khamzat's response: "We didn't communicate. I just beat him up."



🎥 Ushatyaka #UFC #MMA

Engaging in a verbal spat with Chimaev during fight week ahead of UFC 312, Strickland mocked the former for his association with Chechen head of state, Ramzan Kadyrov.