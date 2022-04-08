Dana White has said that Khamzat Chimaev would be rewarded with a fight against Colby Covington if he is able to get by Gilbert Burns at UFC 272.

White was making an appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ when he revealed his future plans with Chimaev. Chimaev is obviously a fan favorite and his fight against Burns may be the most intriguing fight of the night. Everything that has been posted of the fight, including interviews and the UFC embedded episode has gotten millions of views on social media.

While the fight is not the main event of the evening, it certainly has the feel of it. That in itself is impressive since this card has two title fights from possibly the two best divisions in the sport.

Dana White didn’t hold back and has his eyes on a Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev matchup

“I think if Khamzat Chimaev wins this weekend, we see him and Colby Covington next,” White said. “… So I have a fight coming up on ABC. In a perfect world, if everything plays out right, I would love to do Khamzat vs. Colby (there) if Khazmat should win on Saturday night.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

In theory, this fight would decide who is the number one contender for Kamaru Usman‘s belt, but Chimaev still has a tall task ahead of him in Burns. Burns has already fought for the title against Usman and is one of the best fighters in the welterweight division.

Covington and Chimaev had gone back and forth taking shots at each other at any chance they have. They both continuously talk about the other in every interview they have and they always dismiss the other as “not a real challenge”. Chimaev even said the other day that Covington would rather call the cops on him than step in the cage against him.

