Undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev’s extended period of the sidelines has been scrutinized by division challenger, Joaquin Buckley – who claimed the Chechen-born fighter’s mother “raised a b*tch”.

Chimaev, the current number four ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since co-headlining UFC 279 back in September of last year, defeating Kevin Holland in a one-sided first round D’Arce choke submission win.

The win came as AllStars MMA staple, Chimaev’s twelfth consecutively as a professional, improving his undefeated record to boot.

6-0 since is move to the Octagon back in the summer of 2020, prior to his submission stoppage win over Holland, Chimaev landed a close, unanimous decision win over one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Since his move to the welterweight limit, Chimaev has turned in stoppage wins over Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, and a particularly dominant rear-naked choke submission success against Li Jingliang in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

And sidelined since his submission win over Holland last September, Chimaev, who has been linked with a return at UFC 294 in October in the Middle East to boot, has welcomed a bout with former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman – claiming a bout between himself and the Auchi native is still possible for the pay-per-view card.

“We train as usual here in Stockholm,” Khamzat Chimaev said. “We were in Dubai for training camp, but came back now. Then, a month before the match, we will go to Abu Dhabi. But otherwise, we train as usual here in Stockholm. We are ready for the match.”

“It could be (Kamaru) Usman, 90 percent,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “But he’s talking about two kilos, he doesn’t want to gain two kilos. Dana White talks about 92 kilos – we’ll see. There was no other match. It’s just him.”

Joaquin Buckley takes aim at Khamzat Chimaev and his mother

However, as per recent winner, Buckley, Chimaev’s long-term sidelining from the Octagon can be chalked up to his mother’s method of raising him.

“‘Cause his (Khamzat Chimaev’s) momma raised a b*tch,” Joaquin Buckley posted on Twitter. (H/T MMA News)

Cause his momma raised a bitch 😂💯🙅🏿 https://t.co/h1UnACXp7D — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 28, 2023

16-6 as a professional, snapping a two-fight losing streak at the middleweight limit, Buckley most recently turned in a stunning second round high-kick KO win over Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 73 – earning a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.