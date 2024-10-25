Khamzat Chimaev: Battling Back from Health Struggles to Mountain-Top Training for UFC 308

Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev changed up his usual training routine in preparation for his middleweight bout against Robert Whittaker this weekend at UFC 308. The match is set to go down live from Abu Dhabi and could very well have title implications on the line.

Khamzat Chimaev in the Mountains

The Reaper’ Robert Whittaker is a former division champion who is known for his multiple wars against Yoel Romero, and Israel Adesanya, among others. With an impressive win, Khamzat Chimaev or Whittaker could align themselves for being next in line for a shot at the middleweight throne.

Knowing how big the stakes are, ‘Borz‘ upended his whole life after a series of illnesses and moved to the mountains for this training camp. Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, ‘Borz’ explained:

“I’ve been in the mountains. I’ve never trained in the mountains before; I heard many people talk about it, so this was my first experience. It was good, and for the upcoming fights, I will do the same thing. Now, I’m in good shape, good health, and I have good energy as well. “we’ve been on one of the highest mountains in Europe, training up there, and then we come down slowly—one mountain up there, one mountain in the middle. Then we come back here for three or four weeks.” “In the beginning, it was very tough. It’s hard training in the mountains, you know? But it’s good for conditioning.“

On fighting in Abu Dhabi, he added:

“We’ve been here a long time. In the summer, it’s very hot here. I was sick three times in the last three weeks and ended up in the hospital. It was a bad time, but we’re back. Health is good. I’m prepared for a fight, usually as I do, so I’m ready.”

Reflecting on his multiple sicknesses, Khamzat Chimaev explained: